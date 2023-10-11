James McQuilkin departs AFC Telford United after third spell

James McQuilkin (AFC Telford United Midfielder) passes the ball up the wing to Byron Moore.

The 34-year-old had played seven times for the Bucks this season, but an agreement has been reached that sees him depart New Bucks Head for a third time.

McQuilkin previously spent a short time at the club in 2015 before returning in 2018 for a two-year spell.

He was one of the most experienced members of the Telford squad having started his career at West Brom in 2001.

He spent time playing for Tescoma Zlin in the Czech Republic before spells back in the Midlands at Walsall and Kidderminster Harriers.

In a tweet announcing McQuilkin’s departure, the official Telford twitter account said: “We would like to thank Macca for all his efforts over several spells with the club and we wish him all the very best in the future.”