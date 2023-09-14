Kevin Wilkin positive despite AFC Telford United's defeat to leaders

Reasons to smile: Kevin Wilkin saw positive signs from Bucks, who celebrated Tre Mitford’s goal on Tuesday night

Mickleover continued their 100 per cent record to extend their lead at the top of the Southern Central Premier to eight points.

The Bucks fell behind after eight minutes when Andy Dales rounded Brandon Hall to break the deadlock.

Tre Mitford equalised for Telford six minutes after the restart, only for Andre Wright to immediately restore Mickleover’s lead.

Although Wilkin was disappointed to concede so soon after getting back on level terms, the Bucks boss was inspired by his side’s second half performance.

“We dominated the ball in the second period,” Wilkin said. “Maybe we lived a shade dangerously at one or two times in the first half and Mickleover caught us a couple of times on the counter. They had a couple of near misses but we scored a terrific goal to equalise.

“Then we switch off and allow Mickleover back into it so soon after getting ourselves back into the game, which is disappointing.

“Certainly the way that we moved the ball in the second half. We played a shorter game and more of a passing game.

“That’s what we want here. Strangely, you look at the performance on Saturday compared to the performance Tuesday.