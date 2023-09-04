Notification Settings

Change is in the air for Telford after FA Cup defeat

AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin gave a strong hint that change is in the air following his side’s exit from the Emirates FA Cup.

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
The Bucks lost 1-0 at home to Coalville Town, and Wilkin suggested that the changing of the seasons may herald changes to his team’s season.

“I probably need to try and shuffle things around and see if we can bring players to the group because clearly, there are some of the players that aren’t quite to the level that we need,” he said.

Wilkin’s side failed to create many scoring opportunities, missing the ones that did come their way, and they were punished by Eliot Putman’s 61st-minute penalty kick, awarded for a clear foul by teenage defender Steff Jones. The Bucks boss recognised that the consistency he seeks from his team may not be achieved without change, but knows that time and patience are commodities often in short supply in football.

“If we’re winning games and things are moving the right way, and you can see that bit of progression then yeah, clearly you stay with it,” he added. “The unfortunate part is that we were poor in the second half against Halesowen, and we were poor in the second half today.

“I’ve got to try and manoeuvre things around and grow us as a team and make sure that I’ve got players in there that are capable of dealing with it.”

