Kevin Wilkin’s high hopes for young Telford starlets

Telford Manager Kevin Wilkin (Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)

Ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash with Coalville Town this weekend, Wilkin explained how impressed he was with the youngsters’ development.

“I’ve little doubt Ty will develop, him and Stefan, it’s rare you get a 17-year-old who’s ready,” said Wilkin.

When asked about how close the pair are to his first-team plans Wilkin said: “I daresay if both of those stay fit, they’ll feature prominently for us this season.”

After last season’s relegation, the Bucks boss was keen to blend youth with experience, but had to fight hard to sign the talented youngsters this summer: “What I’m trying to do is bring younger, hungrier players in.”

“I do trust myself in situations like this and when I saw Ty, I pushed the directors to say, ‘look we need to get him on board’, he’s one I think will grow with us and improve with us along the way.”