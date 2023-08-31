Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kevin Wilkin’s high hopes for young Telford starlets

By Russell YoullAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin believes young Bucks Steffan Jones and Ty Webster will feature regularly in his first-team squad this season.

Telford Manager Kevin Wilkin (Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)
Telford Manager Kevin Wilkin (Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)

Ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash with Coalville Town this weekend, Wilkin explained how impressed he was with the youngsters’ development.

“I’ve little doubt Ty will develop, him and Stefan, it’s rare you get a 17-year-old who’s ready,” said Wilkin.

When asked about how close the pair are to his first-team plans Wilkin said: “I daresay if both of those stay fit, they’ll feature prominently for us this season.”

After last season’s relegation, the Bucks boss was keen to blend youth with experience, but had to fight hard to sign the talented youngsters this summer: “What I’m trying to do is bring younger, hungrier players in.”

“I do trust myself in situations like this and when I saw Ty, I pushed the directors to say, ‘look we need to get him on board’, he’s one I think will grow with us and improve with us along the way.”

He continued, “Playing under-21s, under-18s in his case, his progress will be far sharper with us than staying in the youth system like that.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News