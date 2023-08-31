Ex-Telford boss' are trading places

Former Telford defender Jim Bentley

Long-serving Sandgrounders chief Watson admitted he “sacked himself” as boss and will continue in his role as a director.

Bentley, 47, has been out of work since his sacking from League Two Rochdale following a run of just six wins from 32 league games. The ex-Telford defender also managed AFC Fylde after a long-term spell at Morecambe.

It was Watson’s third time in charge at Southport, totalling around 13 years in all. He won the National North in charge of Telford in 2013/14.

“I spoke to Ian (Kyle, chairman) on Wednesday,” explained Watson. “I said to him ‘look, if we were having a board meeting between us as directors, then realistically we’d be saying that we need to change the manager because it needs a bit of freshness’. So I effectively sacked myself.