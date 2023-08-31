Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ex-Telford boss' are trading places

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Former Telford United favourite Jim Bentley has taken over from ex-Bucks boss Liam Watson as manager at Southport.

Former Telford defender Jim Bentley
Former Telford defender Jim Bentley

Long-serving Sandgrounders chief Watson admitted he “sacked himself” as boss and will continue in his role as a director.

Bentley, 47, has been out of work since his sacking from League Two Rochdale following a run of just six wins from 32 league games. The ex-Telford defender also managed AFC Fylde after a long-term spell at Morecambe.

It was Watson’s third time in charge at Southport, totalling around 13 years in all. He won the National North in charge of Telford in 2013/14.

“I spoke to Ian (Kyle, chairman) on Wednesday,” explained Watson. “I said to him ‘look, if we were having a board meeting between us as directors, then realistically we’d be saying that we need to change the manager because it needs a bit of freshness’. So I effectively sacked myself.

“But it’s not a decision where I’m feeling sad or emotional. It’s the right decision, taken by two directors who want the best for the football club.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News