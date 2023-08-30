AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin demanding more from players

Ricardo Dinanga (AFC Telford United Midfielder) receives the ball after Telford defender blocking a shot and runs down the wing.

Some fans were left frustrated by the draw with Halesowen, and manager Kevin Wilkin was equally frustrated by his team’s lack of offence, but took heart from their defensive resilience.

“I think we looked the more likely side in the first period, but didn’t have any clear-cut moments,” he said.

“I certainly felt we were on the front foot and comfortable in the game, but credit to Halesowen in the second period, they were far and away the best side and they looked the more likely side to go on and win the game.

“Certainly from a defensive perspective and staying together and taking something from the game, while I wouldn’t be content with that and know we need to improve, it’s certainly a positive for us.”

Halesowen were largely dominant in the second half, but couldn’t get the goal their play arguably deserved.

Having conceded three goals at Barwell on Saturday, largely due to defending Wilkin described as ‘woeful’, the Bucks showed far greater levels of concentration and resilience.

He said: “In the second half it started to move away from us and they’re getting a head of steam up, kicking towards their strong following, and it became a challenge for us.

“The biggest positive to me is how strong we were, between Fraser (Kerr) and Orrin (Pendley).

“There were no glaring errors there today that gifted an opportunity to go and take a soft lead, and that wasn’t the case on Saturday.”

Wilkin didn’t hide from the fact that his side offered little by way of scoring threat though.

“Offensively in the second half, we were poor,” he added. “We didn’t join up the play in the way we’re capable of doing.

“I’m not wanting to make excuses, but Nathan (Fox, hamstring injury) not being available; he’s been a really strong player for us so far this season as has Byron (Moore).”