Kevin Wilkin slams ‘woeful’ Telford

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

The Bucks had the better early on but found themselves 2-0 behind at half-time, failing to take their own chances and being punished as the hosts converted two of the few opportunities they created.

“We were on the front foot up until the first goal,” Wilkin said. “We looked a threat going forward, but we really need to be making better decisions and defending better than we did.”

Wilkin’s side got on top without getting on the scoresheet, and the manager acknowledged that learning how to capitalise on those good spells will be vital to achieving better results, particularly away from home.

“We had a lot of the ball in the first half, lots of shots, we hit the post and they made a couple of good saves there as well,” admitted Wilkin. “We’ve really got to be turning those moments and situations into goals.

“When you don’t, you know, it’s understanding that away from home, there’s still plenty there for Barwell to hang on to, and they took the moments better than we did. Our defending in those situations was woeful and we’ve got to do better. You can’t defend like that at any level.”