Barnet v Telford - Match preview

Montel Gibson (AFC Telford United Striker) and Jordan Piggott (AFC Telford United Defender) celebrating Tre Mitford (AFC Telford United Striker) - Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography.

Wilkin’s side were in emphatic form last time out as they thrashed Nuneaton Borough 7-0 to make a real statement in the Southern Central Premier.

The win leaves the Bucks in fifth place in the league table after four games in the early-season standings, and they face two fixtures within 48 hours this weekend.

First, they have a trip to Barwell, before they welcome local rivals Halesowen Town to the New Bucks Head on Bank Holiday Monday.

And the Telford boss is pleased his side managed to put in such a commanding performance last weekend but has said that is just a start and they must build on it.

“Finding players who can find that bit of consistency in their performances is now what we are searching for,” Wilkin said.

“It is all good and well winning games in the fashion we did on Saturday but as I have said before I would rather win seven games 1-0 than one game 7-0.

“It is the ability to back that up and find some consistency – that is the challenge that we face. The club has not had that for a couple of seasons now at least that is what these players have got to prove and show they are capable of doing.

“You cannot play one good game and then two or three indifferent games.

“That is what we need to show if we are going to be at the shape end and that is the challenge that lies before us. It was nice to see everyone enjoying the results last weekend and the smiles around the place but it is really important that we knuckle down again with another side who have had a really strong start to the season.”

In terms of team news for the doubleheader. Nathan Fox went off against Nuneaton with what is a hamstring problem.

The initial prognosis suggests the left-sided defender will not be out for as long as first thought but it does present an opportunity for Brad Bood to come into the side and stake a claim.

Jared Hodgkiss has missed the early part of the season with a hip injury, but he recovered in time to make the squad last weekend. So Wilkin will be hopeful to have the experienced ex-Hereford skipper available to choose should he require him.

Remi Walker is also missing with a hamstring injury, he has made progress recently but is not likely to make it back in time for the clash.

Telford have made a solid start to the campaign, and results like last weekend show the potential of the side Wilkin has built.