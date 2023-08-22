Squad depth key to AFC Telford United success says Kevin Wilkin

Twariq Yusuf Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks breathed life into their new Southern Central Premier campaign with a remarkable 7-0 hammering of Wilkin’s former club Nuneaton on Saturday – a joint-record for the AFC Telford era.

Six second-half goals were shared between five players but Wilkin was also keen to highlight a decision to start attacker Twariq Yusuf over versatile defensive-minded midfielder George Forsyth. The boss insists those kind of options are important.

“When I pulled him (Forsyth) at the start and said I wanted to change it because I wanted to bring Twariq in and go with a little bit more energy down either side,” Wilkin said. “(it was) the way that he accepted that and got on with it. If we have enough players that are able to do that, throughout the group and throughout the season, I think we’ll be fairly strong as a 17-18.

“And that’s going to be really important to us moving forward, to help build and grow the group.”

Wilkin, whose side are next in action at Barwell on Saturday, added: “We’ve taken George out of the starting line-up, and his response and reaction to that was first class.

“He’s played well in the last couple of games; we played him at centre half at Leiston and it wasn’t quite working, but he gave a better account of himself in midfield.”