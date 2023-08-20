Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin pleased to bring back Telford smiles

By Liam Keen

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin is pleased to see smiles return to the New Bucks Head after the 7-0 thrashing of Nuneaton Borough.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)
Goals from Jordan Piggott, Orrin Pendley, Ty Webster, Tre Mitford, Ricardo Dinanga and a Montel Gibson brace secured the win.

Wilkin said: “It was a surprising result, you know. They have got a lot of experienced players in their ranks, and there are one or two on the bench there who are a little bit younger that can be very capable players so no, you don’t expect a scoreline like that, but it was certainly an enjoyable day for hopefully everybody.”

“Getting people around the ground smiling again is important to us, and enjoying the football is important too. It’s been a nice day, and we look forward to next week now.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

