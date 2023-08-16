Kevin Wilkin wants Telford to discover other ways to win

Kevin Wilkin (Kieren Griffin Photography)

The Bucks have won, lost and drawn to open up their Southern Premier Central campaign following Monday night’s 1-1 result at Redditch United.

Montel Gibson’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Ryan Wollacott 20 minutes from time.

Wilkin takes his Bucks to one of his former clubs, Nuneaton Borough, on Saturday but has encouraged Telford to find a way to win in different ways.

“It was a scrappy game without loads of chances, but a competitive game as you’d expect away from home, the surface was difficult to build that fluidity,” Wilkin reflected.

“But fair play, Redditch have a style and way to play on it better than we did.

“We needed to build on a good moments at 1-0, at the moment we’re just searching a little bit for our identity and how to come away and win games in a nasty fashion.”

Wilkin was, however, satisfied his side were able to dig in for a point having been pegged at the Valley Stadium. He added: “But credit to lads for staying tuned-in and focused when they get the equaliser, to ensure we take something away from the game. But we need a little bit more and to get there a little bit quicker.”

Nuneaton, who finished fourth last term, has lost two from two this season, one of four sides still to pick up a point.