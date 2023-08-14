Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kevin Wilkin rues a Telford loss of rhythm

By Liam KeenAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin was left ‘disappointed’ at his side’s lack of rhythm in their 2-1 loss to Leiston.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) and Mark Noon - Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography.
Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) and Mark Noon - Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography.

Spencer Keller and Joe Marsden put the hosts in control before Ty Webster’s late consolation goal.

With their first Southern League Central defeat, Wilkin felt his side’s approach to the game left a lot to be desired.

He said: “I’m disappointed with how broken we allowed the game to be. Needless offsides, needless free-kicks on too many occasions that don’t allow any rhythm to the game.

“When we started, albeit at 2-0, to not give cheap moments away, we did find a little bit of rhythm and started to ask them a few questions.”

On Webster’s performance, Wilkin added: “He was a bright part of our day, and there weren’t too many of those.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News