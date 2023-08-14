Kevin Wilkin rues a Telford loss of rhythm

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) and Mark Noon - Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography.

Spencer Keller and Joe Marsden put the hosts in control before Ty Webster’s late consolation goal.

With their first Southern League Central defeat, Wilkin felt his side’s approach to the game left a lot to be desired.

He said: “I’m disappointed with how broken we allowed the game to be. Needless offsides, needless free-kicks on too many occasions that don’t allow any rhythm to the game.

“When we started, albeit at 2-0, to not give cheap moments away, we did find a little bit of rhythm and started to ask them a few questions.”