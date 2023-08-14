AFC Telford United denied all three points

Montel Gibson (AFC Telford United Striker) takes the penalty and scores.

Kevin Wilkin’s side led at half-time, with Montel Gibson’s penalty kick giving them a narrow advantage in half short of genuine goal-scoring opportunities for either side.

Bucks took the lead in the 27th minute. Ricardo Dinanga was denied the opportunity to progress a run, but the Bucks won the ball back, gave it back to Dinanga and he was on his way.

Gift Mussa lived up to his name and gifted the Bucks a penalty kick as Dinanga tumbled, although Redditch may have felt the foul began outside the penalty area.

Gibson smashed the penalty past Adam Harrison, who went the right way but the shot’s power gave him little chance.

With the lead at just one goal, Redditch must have felt that as long as it stayed that way, they remained in the game.

The Bucks helped to give them encouragement by not really pressing home their advantage. Dinanga tumbled in the box after a gliding run and spin away from a defender, but referee Woolmer signalled to him to get to his feet.

Redditch levelled in the 71st minute, when a free-kick dropped over everyone but fell to Wollacott, who smashed a shot from a narrow angle under Hall.