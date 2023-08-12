Notification Settings

Ty Webster agrees deal with Telford

By Ollie Westbury

AFC Telford United have bolstered their pack by signing midfielder Ty Webster.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) during first preseason training.
The 18-year-old was released by Crewe Alexandra at the end of the 2022/23 season and has been training with the Bucks in recent weeks, with boss Kevin Wilkin offering terms to the youngster.

“Ty was unlucky not to get a deal at Crewe, by all accounts,” said Wilkin.

“He manages the ball very well and has good touch and a good attitude about him. Hopefully, he can progress his game, and he’s the right sort of age to grow with us and propel us forward.”

While Webster arrives at the New Bucks Head, the club confirmed that midfielder Ethan Hill has left.

Hill signed as one of the ‘Kettering Three’, along with George Forsyth and Ellis Myles, but having spent pre-season with the Bucks, Wilkin felt that his opportunities would be limited.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

