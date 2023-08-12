Notification Settings

Leiston 2 AFC Telford United 1 - Report

AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United suffered defeat at Leiston in their first away game of the Southern League campaign.

The game was delayed due to traffic issues en route to the game - with the clash pushed back to a 3.15pm kick off.

Both sides showed signs of promise before Leiston took a 27th minute lead, when Spencer Keller converted from a short corner.

Montel Gibson and Ricardo Dinanga had chances just before the break but failed to convert.

And they were made to pay on the hour mark as a ball from the left was converted by Joe Marsden to double Leiston's lead.

Two minutes into added time and Dinanga won a penalty before being denied by the home keeper.

But the Bucks did net what was a consolation as Ty Webster's cross into a crowd of bodies was deflected home.

