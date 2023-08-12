Leiston 2 AFC Telford United 1 - Report

The game was delayed due to traffic issues en route to the game - with the clash pushed back to a 3.15pm kick off.
Both sides showed signs of promise before Leiston took a 27th minute lead, when Spencer Keller converted from a short corner.
Montel Gibson and Ricardo Dinanga had chances just before the break but failed to convert.
And they were made to pay on the hour mark as a ball from the left was converted by Joe Marsden to double Leiston's lead.
Two minutes into added time and Dinanga won a penalty before being denied by the home keeper.
But the Bucks did net what was a consolation as Ty Webster's cross into a crowd of bodies was deflected home.