Leiston v AFC Telford United preview: Bucks aim to back up first win with a victory on road

Montel Gibson celebrates after making it 3-0 (Kieran Griffin)

The Bucks began their Southern Central Premier campaign in emphatic style last weekend with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Royston.

Goals from Ricardo Dinanga, Remi Walker and Montel Gibson saw the Bucks take control before half-time, rewarding a positive start by Wilkin’s side.

They now make their first away trip of the season as they take on Leiston, who lost on the opening weekend of the season to Halesowen Town.

Having had some time to reflect, the boss thinks it was a good start but still sees plenty of areas for his side to improve over the coming months.

“Delighted with the win, we got ourselves in a great position by half-time,” he said.

“There is still evidence there that there are bits and pieces that we need to improve on and develop.

“But it was a nice way to kick off the season.

“There was evidence there that there are certain elements of our play that we are probably going to need to improve on when we come up against sides that are going to be at the high end of it and will challenge us a little bit more.”

The Bucks have struggled away from home over the last few seasons and if they have any intention of mounting a series title challenge it will be something they have to put right this season.

And Wilkin thinks that with a completely new set of players he has to choose from this campaign, they do not carry the baggage of previous groups.

“I think (putting the away record right) is obviously the intention,” Wilkin continued.

“But it is a new group, a new season we cannot impact what has gone previously all we can do is look forward and try to have the mentality that we are going into each and every game to win and believe that we seriously can win it.

“We are a game in, and everyone is settling down over this opening period and finding their feet really.”

Wilkin’s men are set to be without Walker this weekend.

Immediately after scoring a goal on his debut, he went off with what is believed to be a hamstring problem.

Something that Wilkin says normally means he will be out for at least two to three weeks as a minimum. But there is some positive news on the injury front.

George Forsyth is nearing a return after missing their curtain raiser last weekend – which will bolster the Telford ranks.

And Jared Hodgkiss’s hip flexor injury also appears to be on the mend with the defender having a good training session earlier this week.