AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin staying grounded after win

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin)

Goals from Ricardo Dinanga, Remi Walker and Montel Gibson saw the Bucks take control before half-time, rewarding a positive start by Wilkin’s side:

“We’re delighted with the win, and in large parts the manner of the win. The lads have gone out there and got on the front foot. We started the well, for the first 10-12 minutes we were on the front foot, but then Royston had one or two corners and put us under a little bit of pressure. We had to defend those, and everyone is probably a little bit anxious or nervous in those moments, but then we scored the goal, a great touch and a great finish.”

Dinanga’s debut goal was a key to relaxing the Bucks a little, after which they hit their stride, something Wilkin acknowledged:

“It just settled us down a little bit and I thought we spent pretty much for the rest of the first half on the front foot with a couple more big goals, it's kind of moved the game away from them.”

Remi Walker also scored on his debut, although the midfielder immediately departed with an injury, making it a bitter-sweet moment. Montel Gibson added a third goal, but despite the game looking beyond them, Royston did find a response, which is where Wilkin felt his side did well, but can also do better:

“Brandon (Hall) has been called into a save which, in an ideal world, yes, you want to keep a clean sheet, but you want to keep those moments to a minimum. There were a couple there where there’s work to do to still improve on where we're at.”