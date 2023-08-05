AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin sure Fraser Kerr can settle side

Fraser Kerr in action for York (AMA)

Experienced Scottish centre-half Kerr, 30, is a veteran of top flight football north of the border with Motherwell and several years’ experience in the National League with Gateshead, Hartlepool, Chesterfield and York.

Telford’s Achilles heel has been a lack of clean sheets in recent National North years, eventually leading to relegation to Southern Premier Central, kicking off at home to Royston today.

Wilkin, who has revamped his squad, said: “Physically Fraser is a big lad and he has been plying his trade at York City last season where he played 30 odd games for them and we have had to be patient to get him in through the door.

“He is a presence, he understands the game, he had a real good effect on the game and the people around him (against Kidderminster).

“The way that he plays his game he has definitely brought something to us and he will be a big addition I am sure, if he stays healthy and injury-free and is able to get to the field every week.