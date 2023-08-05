AFC Telford United 3 Royston Town 0 - Report

Kevin Wilkin's side were playing their first game at step three following last season's disappointing relegation from the National League North.
And after a summer of change at the New Bucks Head, his new charges put in a fine display in front of more than 1,000 home fans.
After a good start it was summer signing Ricardo Dinanga who got the ball rolling with a low finish under the keeper after 21 minutes.
Then ten minutes before half time it was two as Byron Moore starting an attacking move that saw Remi Walker latch onto a ball into the box to finish.
Five minutes later and the game was all over as a deep corner found Montel Gibson who side footed home to make it three.
The Bucks had chances in the second half but it remained 3-0 as they kicked off their campaign in comprehensive fashion.