Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United 3 Royston Town 0 - Report

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United got their Southern League campaign off to a perfect start with a comfortable win over Royston Town.

Ricardo Dinanga celebration after scoring (Kieran Griffin)
Ricardo Dinanga celebration after scoring (Kieran Griffin)

Kevin Wilkin's side were playing their first game at step three following last season's disappointing relegation from the National League North.

And after a summer of change at the New Bucks Head, his new charges put in a fine display in front of more than 1,000 home fans.

After a good start it was summer signing Ricardo Dinanga who got the ball rolling with a low finish under the keeper after 21 minutes.

Then ten minutes before half time it was two as Byron Moore starting an attacking move that saw Remi Walker latch onto a ball into the box to finish.

Five minutes later and the game was all over as a deep corner found Montel Gibson who side footed home to make it three.

The Bucks had chances in the second half but it remained 3-0 as they kicked off their campaign in comprehensive fashion.

Ricardo Dinanga and Montel Gibson celebrate (Kieran Griffin)
Byron Moore brings the ball into the box and fires a shot (Kieran Griffin)
Montel Gibson celebrates after making it 3-0 (Kieran Griffin)
Orrin Pendley gets a head on the ball and finds the back of the net which doesn’t count as the whistle was blown before it crossed the line
Steffan Jones brings the ball up the wing (Kieran Griffin)
AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News