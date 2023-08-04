Kevin Wilkin is hoping Jared Hodgkiss’ injury is not too severe

Jared Hodgkiss (AFC Telford United Defender) during first preseason training.

The full-back, who signed for Telford this summer after leaving Hereford, has only played 45 minutes of football in Bucks’ pre-season fixtures as he has been dealing with a hip injury.

The 36-year-old is an immensely-experienced campaigner and Wilkin is hopeful the injury he has is not too serious.

“Jared Hodgkiss has got an ongoing issue with his hip flexor that we need to try and resolve,” Wilkin said.

“Running is not an issue for him but it is striking a ball when it becomes an issue for him. We need to see if we can get that resolved.

“I am hoping it is not going to be months but we have got to a point now where we have stood still for a week or so with it and not made the progress we would have hoped.

“We will then need to make a decision if we get it scanned and have a further look. He is the biggest concern at this stage.”

He arrived at the Bucks this summer having spent the last four seasons at Edgar Street as well as captaining the side. Hodgkiss has signed a one-year deal with Telford and is Wilkin’s only major injury concern ahead of the clash against Royston Town this weekend.