Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kevin Wilkin is hoping Jared Hodgkiss’ injury is not too severe

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin hopes Jared Hodgkiss’ injury will mean he is out for weeks not months.

Jared Hodgkiss (AFC Telford United Defender) during first preseason training.
Jared Hodgkiss (AFC Telford United Defender) during first preseason training.

The full-back, who signed for Telford this summer after leaving Hereford, has only played 45 minutes of football in Bucks’ pre-season fixtures as he has been dealing with a hip injury.

The 36-year-old is an immensely-experienced campaigner and Wilkin is hopeful the injury he has is not too serious.

“Jared Hodgkiss has got an ongoing issue with his hip flexor that we need to try and resolve,” Wilkin said.

“Running is not an issue for him but it is striking a ball when it becomes an issue for him. We need to see if we can get that resolved.

“I am hoping it is not going to be months but we have got to a point now where we have stood still for a week or so with it and not made the progress we would have hoped.

“We will then need to make a decision if we get it scanned and have a further look. He is the biggest concern at this stage.”

He arrived at the Bucks this summer having spent the last four seasons at Edgar Street as well as captaining the side. Hodgkiss has signed a one-year deal with Telford and is Wilkin’s only major injury concern ahead of the clash against Royston Town this weekend.

The Bucks will be looking to get their Southern Central Premier campaign off to a strong start as they attempt to get back into the National League North first time around.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News