Kevin Wilkin: Telford games are key for Twariq Yusuf

Twariq Yusuf (AFC Telford United Midfielder).

The Bucks announced the signing of young attacking midfielder Twariq Yusuf from Brackley Town.

Yusuf, who was brought to Brackley by Wilkin in 2021, played his first game for the Bucks in Tuesday’s friendly with Notts County and his new manager believes consistency is key for his development.

“He needs to play games and he’ll improve for playing games,” explained the Bucks boss.

“The level that we’re at is probably a good starting point for him really where I would like to think he will play pretty consistently.”

Yusuf made 31 appearances for Brackley in his first season at the club but found opportunities hard to come by last season.

And Wilkin believes there’s plenty of room for development in the young midfielder’s game.