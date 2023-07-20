AFC Telford United have 'plenty to learn' says boss Kevin Wilkin

County ran out 2-0 winners at New Bucks Head with goals from Dan Crowley and Richard Brindley. And Bucks boss Wilkin thinks his team will benefit from the experience against league opposition, after three comfortable victories against Racing Club Warwick, Sutton Coldfield, and Worcester City.

He continued: “These are the sorts of tests we need in pre-season, thankfully we’re not going to come up against Notts County every week. It was a good workout and was played in the right spirit which is always really important.”