Fixture release: AFC Telford United begin Southern League campaign against Royston Town

Kevin Wilkin's men are preparing for life at step three of the non-league pyramid - following last season's relegation from the National League North.
The Hertfordshire club will travel to Shropshire for the season curtain raise on August 5 - ahead of a busy month of six fixtures for Wilkin's side.
Home clashes with West Midlands side Nuneaton and Halesowen Town are scheduled for August - with a trip to Stourbridge pencilled in for September 26, four days before a clash with ex-National League North side Kettering Town.
Games with Alvechurch and Leamington following in October - with Telford side to visit Halesowen on Boxing Day before starting 2024 with a home clash with Bromsgrove Sporting in January 1.
The season will conclude at the end of April ahead of the play-offs in early May - with Wilkin's side finishing with a clash against last season's runners up Coalville Town.
August
5 - Royston Town (H)
12 - Leiston (A)
14 - Redditch United (A)
19 - Nuneaton (H)
26 - Barwell (A)
28 - Halesowen (H)
September
9 - St Ives Town (A)
12 - Mickleover (H)
23 - Needham Market (H)
26 - Stourbridge (A)
30 - Kettering Town (A)
October
14 - Stratford Town (H)
21 - AFC Sudbury (A)
24 - Alvechurch (H)
28 - Leamington (A)
November
4 - Long Eaton United (H)
11 - Berkhamsted (A)
18 - Coalville Town (H)
25 - Hitchin Town (H)
December
2 - Stamford (A)
9 - St Ives Town (H)
16 - Nuneaton (A)
23 - Barwell (H)
26 - Halesowen (A)
January
1 - Bromsgrove Sporting (H)
6 - Mickleover (A)
13 - Leiston (H)
20 - Royston Town (A)
27 - Stourbridge (H)
February
3 - Needham Market (A)
10 - Kettering Town (H)
17 - Stratford Town (A)
24 - AFC Sudbury (H)
March
2 - Alvechurch (A)
16 - Stamford (H)
23 - Hitchin Town (A)
30 - Redditch United (H)
April
1 - Bromsgrove Sporting (A)
6 - Leamington (H)
13 - Long Eaton United (A)
20 - Berkhamsted (H)
27 - Coalville Town (A)