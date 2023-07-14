Fixture release: AFC Telford United begin Southern League campaign against Royston Town

Kevin Wilkin will lead his side into their campaign in the Southern Premier League

Kevin Wilkin's men are preparing for life at step three of the non-league pyramid - following last season's relegation from the National League North.

The Hertfordshire club will travel to Shropshire for the season curtain raise on August 5 - ahead of a busy month of six fixtures for Wilkin's side.

Home clashes with West Midlands side Nuneaton and Halesowen Town are scheduled for August - with a trip to Stourbridge pencilled in for September 26, four days before a clash with ex-National League North side Kettering Town.

Games with Alvechurch and Leamington following in October - with Telford side to visit Halesowen on Boxing Day before starting 2024 with a home clash with Bromsgrove Sporting in January 1.

The season will conclude at the end of April ahead of the play-offs in early May - with Wilkin's side finishing with a clash against last season's runners up Coalville Town.

August

5 - Royston Town (H)

12 - Leiston (A)

14 - Redditch United (A)

19 - Nuneaton (H)

26 - Barwell (A)

28 - Halesowen (H)

September

9 - St Ives Town (A)

12 - Mickleover (H)

23 - Needham Market (H)

26 - Stourbridge (A)

30 - Kettering Town (A)

October

14 - Stratford Town (H)

21 - AFC Sudbury (A)

24 - Alvechurch (H)

28 - Leamington (A)

November

4 - Long Eaton United (H)

11 - Berkhamsted (A)

18 - Coalville Town (H)

25 - Hitchin Town (H)

December

2 - Stamford (A)

9 - St Ives Town (H)

16 - Nuneaton (A)

23 - Barwell (H)

26 - Halesowen (A)

January

1 - Bromsgrove Sporting (H)

6 - Mickleover (A)

13 - Leiston (H)

20 - Royston Town (A)

27 - Stourbridge (H)

February

3 - Needham Market (A)

10 - Kettering Town (H)

17 - Stratford Town (A)

24 - AFC Sudbury (H)

March

2 - Alvechurch (A)

16 - Stamford (H)

23 - Hitchin Town (A)

30 - Redditch United (H)

April

1 - Bromsgrove Sporting (A)

6 - Leamington (H)

13 - Long Eaton United (A)

20 - Berkhamsted (H)