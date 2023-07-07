AFC Telford United unveil kits ahead of Southern Premier campaign

AFC Telford United have unveiled their new kits for the forthcoming season

The Bucks played in an all white home kit last year when they played at the New Bucks Head but the new campaign will see them with the traditional white tops but with black shorts and socks this time out.

The strips will once again be produced by Puma and they will play in an all yellow away kit.

The shirts are available in all sizes – adults and junior priced from £33.

They will be available to purchase from the club shop in time for when Telford welcome Notts County to the New Bucks head on Tuesday, July 18.

The Bucks will wear the new kit for the first time this weekend when they begin their pre-season campaign against Racing Club Warwick.

There are several new faces in the Telford squad for the coming season and it will be their first chance to play