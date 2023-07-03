Telford's Brad Bood is encouraged by early business

Brad Bood

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin has already secured the signatures of Brandon Hall, Orrin Pendley and Nathan Fox but they have also agreed fresh terms to keep Montel Gibson, Jordan Piggott, Byron Moore and Bood in Shropshire who were part of the squad last season.

Last campaign was a disappointing one for Telford as they were relegated out of the National League North – and they will be looking to get back into it at the first time of asking.

The recruitment and the players they have brought in so far will do them no harm.

"All of the players we have signed are very good experienced players who have all played at a decent level and could probably play higher," Bood said.

"However it is always good to have those experienced players come in so I do think we will have a strong chance with those players signed.

"We always got on well last season – you would always want to mix and throw banter around the changing room and keep it flowing even in hard times.

"We got on really and I am really looking forward to next season with the lads again.

"Pre-season really shows a player's personality as you have to fight through a lot and work hard.

"We will be very busy with a game every Saturday and every Tuesday which will be good to test the legs.

"It is so important that we get off to a good start so we really want to start on a positive note as we mean to go on."

Last season saw the sacking of former manager Paul Carden, and Wilkin was brought in to replace him.

But the former Brackley Town boss could not turn around the club's momentum and they ended up dropping out of the league.

Bood continued: "I am excited to stay for another season and to really give it a push to get promoted back to step two football.

"I think we were unlucky at times (last campaign), that would be one word to explain how last season went.