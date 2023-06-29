Telford seal a deal with George Forsyth

The 26-year-old is the son of former Kidderminster Harriers, Birmingham City and Stoke City midfielder Richard Forsyth and he becomes the fifth new edition of the summer for Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin.
AFC Telford United have completed the signing of former Kettering Town midfielder George Forsyth on a one-year deal.
