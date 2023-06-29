Notification Settings

Telford seal a deal with George Forsyth

By Nick Elwell

AFC Telford United have completed the signing of former Kettering Town midfielder George Forsyth on a one-year deal.

George Forsyth
The 26-year-old is the son of former Kidderminster Harriers, Birmingham City and Stoke City midfielder Richard Forsyth and he becomes the fifth new edition of the summer for Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin.

