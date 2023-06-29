Telford new boys on parade as Bucks get back to work

Brad Bood (AFC Telford United Defender) and Byron Moore (AFC Telford United Midfielder) battling for possession during preseason training.

The Bucks squad have been put through their paces by boss Kevin Wilkin during their first week of pre-season.

Wilkin’s men met up for the first time at the National Sports Centre on Tuesday, with recent acquisitions, midfielder George Forsyth and right-back Jared Hodgkiss, taking part.

Forsyth joined from Kettering Town yesterday whereas Hodgkiss signed last week after leaving Hereford United.

Jared Hodgkiss (AFC Telford United Defender) during first preseason training.

The Bucks boss and his players are set to meet up another four times before their first pre-season fixture of the summer, which sees them make the trip to Racing Club Warwick.

Wilkin has spoken of the importance of pre-season games for getting minutes into his players’ legs and helping his squad gel with each other.

Bucks also have trips to Sutton Coldfield, Worcester City and Tamworth while they welcome Notts County, Macclesfield and Kidderminster Harriers to the New Bucks Head.

Nathan Fox (AFC Telford United Defender).