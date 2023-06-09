Recruitment is tough for Telford

The Bucks have made several additions already this summer, but Wilkin says it has been hard work.
“It is a bit of toing-and-froing and just piecing everything together,” he said.
“We have missed out on a lot of players, there is no doubt about that, but we have got to get on with it and continue to work hard at it. Ordinarily, when you finish the season you have nine or 10 players you are keeping from a group and then you add to that.
“We are not in that position, we are nearly starting from scratch with only Harry (Flowers) contracted. We have had to negotiate with players and have had to make sure the budget works as hard as it can.”