Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Recruitment is tough for Telford

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin says his side have already ‘missed out’ on players during their summer recruitment.

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

The Bucks have made several additions already this summer, but Wilkin says it has been hard work.

“It is a bit of toing-and-froing and just piecing everything together,” he said.

“We have missed out on a lot of players, there is no doubt about that, but we have got to get on with it and continue to work hard at it. Ordinarily, when you finish the season you have nine or 10 players you are keeping from a group and then you add to that.

“We are not in that position, we are nearly starting from scratch with only Harry (Flowers) contracted. We have had to negotiate with players and have had to make sure the budget works as hard as it can.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News