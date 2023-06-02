Winger Byron Moore pens new AFC Telford United contract

Byron Moore in action for the Bucks

Stoke-born former Crewe favourite Moore will turn 35 in August but boss Kevin Wilkin has moved to make his part of his squad for the step three Southern League Central following relegation.

Moore first checked into the New Bucks Head in February 2022 and played a role in helping Telford retain their National League North status on the final day that season.

He played 36 league games last term, including 31 starts, as Telford slumped to bottom of the pile and were eventually relegated. He has made 53 appearances for the club in all and scored three goals.

The experienced former Port Vale, Bristol Rovers, Bury and Plymouth winger is said to be a player to lead by example in the Bucks dressing room.