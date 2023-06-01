Notification Settings

Jordan Piggott signs new one-year AFC Telford United deal

By Jonny Drury

Defender Jordan Piggott is determined to help AFC Telford United return to the National League North at the first attempt - after penning a new one-year deal.

The defender signed an 18 month contact at the New Bucks Head in March 2022, after an impressive spell on loan from Solihull Moors.

It was to be a difficult first full campaign at the club as the Bucks suffered relegation to the Southern Premier League.

Following discussions with manager Kevin Wilkin, Piggott has now penned a one-year extension and becomes the second player to commit to the club ahead of next season, after Brad Bood signed a new deal.

Piggott, who has become a popular figure among fans, is keen to help the club return to the second tier of the non-league system as soon as possible.

He said: "I am delighted to extend my stay at AFC Telford United and be part of pushing the club back in the right direction.

"It was a huge disappointment for us last season and I am determined to help play my part to help get the club back to where it should be."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

