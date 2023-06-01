Jordan Piggott signs new one-year AFC Telford United deal

The defender signed an 18 month contact at the New Bucks Head in March 2022, after an impressive spell on loan from Solihull Moors.
It was to be a difficult first full campaign at the club as the Bucks suffered relegation to the Southern Premier League.
Following discussions with manager Kevin Wilkin, Piggott has now penned a one-year extension and becomes the second player to commit to the club ahead of next season, after Brad Bood signed a new deal.
Piggott, who has become a popular figure among fans, is keen to help the club return to the second tier of the non-league system as soon as possible.
He said: "I am delighted to extend my stay at AFC Telford United and be part of pushing the club back in the right direction.
"It was a huge disappointment for us last season and I am determined to help play my part to help get the club back to where it should be."