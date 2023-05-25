Notification Settings

Brad Bood signs new AFC Telford United contract

AFC Telford United starlet Brad Bood has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

And, despite relegation from National League North, Bood will be sticking around for the Bucks' Southern Central Premier campaign.

