AFC Telford United sign Gloucester City keeper Brandon Hall

By Ollie Westbury

AFC Telford United have announced their first signing of the summer – with goalkeeper Brandon Hall joining from Gloucester City.

Brandon Hall has become AFC Telford United's first summer signing (Kieran Griffin)

The 30-year-old made 40 appearances for Gloucester last campaign and becomes the first addition to Kevin Wilkin’s squad following their relegation from the National League North at the end of last season.

Hall came through the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic before plying his trade at Hayes & Yeading, Ebbsfleet United, Woking, Banbury as well as Kidderminster Harriers

Before joining Gloucester, he spent three years at Hereford and has also played for England C.

Hall puts pen to paper on a deal at the New Bucks Head which will see him become part of Wilkin’s squad that is seeking to get back into the National League this season after a disappointing campaign all-round last year.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

