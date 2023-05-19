AFC Telford United face string of promoted outfits as schedule confirmed

New Bucks Head, home of AFC Telford United. Pic: Tim Sturgess/Shropshire Star

Kevin Wilkin's Bucks begin their friendly schedule on Saturday, July 8, with a trip to Midland League outfit Racing Club Warwick (3pm).

Telford, relegated from National League North, make the short trip to step four Sutton Coldfield Town on the night of Tuesday, July 11 (7.45pm).

Then comes some stern tests with home fixtures against Football League new boys Notts County, Macclesfield, who have been promoted to step three, and Kidderminster Harriers, who won a dramatic play-off promotion to the National League.

There is a trip to Tamworth, who swapped places with Telford by winning the Southern Premier Central at step three to climb into National North, sandwiched in the schedule.

Notts County have been a friendly opponent of the Bucks' in recent years and will travel to the New Bucks Head on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm).

Macclesfield are the visitors a few days later on Saturday, July 22 (3pm) before the midweek trip to Tamworth's Lamb ground on July 25.

Russ Penn's Kidderminster, National North rivals from recent seasons, visit Shropshire for Telford's final friendly on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

A fixture for Saturday, July 15 is still to be confirmed.