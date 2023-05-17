Former AFC Telford United captain Matty Brown joins Marine

Brown, 33, was one of previous boss Paul Carden's key signings when he arrived at the New Bucks Head last summer.
However, the defender suffered an injured plagued season and played a limited number of games as the club slipped into the Southern Premier League.
Now, following his departure from the relegated Bucks, Brown has joined Marine.
In a statement on The Mariners' website, Brown said playing closer to home was a big part of his decision to join the club.
He said: "I’ve reached stage of my career where being close to home matters and coming back to Marine was the only real place I wanted to move to. After seeing how much the club has moved on since I was last here in terms of the stadium, the pitch and the fans with the attendances going through the roof it was a no-brainer.
"Also having previously worked with Neil I was keen to join up with him again. I was really impressed when I worked with him at Halifax and the proof is in the pudding with what he has done at Marine.
"The club is only going in one direction and I would like to think with the experience I have gained in the game and promotions I’ve won I can bring that bit of experience to a young team.
"I can’t wait to join and after just missing out on play offs last year want to go one better this year. I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into a new challenge and I am buzzing to be back at Marine.”