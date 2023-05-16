Former AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan lands Brackley Town job

Gavin Cowan (AMA)

The 41-year-old has been out of management since leaving the New Bucks Head in October 2021 - and takes over following Brackley's defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in Sunday's play-off final.

He will replace interim manager Gareth Dean, who took over following the sacking of ex-Wolves defender Roger Johnson in April.

The former Shrewsbury Town man said he is excited to be joining a club with 'serious ambition'.

He said: "I’m incredibly excited to be a part of this brilliant football club. I’ve been fortunate to be in and around the place supporting these last few weeks which has given me an insight into what can be achieved here.

"The community feel coupled with serious ambition is what has attracted me and I look forward to getting started."

Cowan took over at the New Bucks Head back in 2018 - after serving on former boss Rob Edwards' coaching staff the previous season.

The ex-Bucks defender enjoyed a successful first campaign, reaching the FA Trophy semi-finals before narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

The following two seasons were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and after a poor start to the 2021/22 season - he left the club and was replaced by Paul Carden.