Learning to continue says Kevin Wilkin after end to dismal Telford season

By Russell Youll

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin insisted that the learning would continue after their season finally drew to a close with a 4-1 defeat to Boston United.

Telford manager Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks had their relegation from the National League North confirmed some weeks ago, yet Wilkin stressed that everyone at the club, not least himself, needed to examine themselves critically in the summer break:

“You can use the word failure, but we have to do our best to try and term ‘failure’ as a lesson for everybody,” Wilkin said.

“It needs to be a lesson for all of us; to learn about how we could approach it differently and how we could improve that situation. Reflect on the games that we’ve played and look at where I can do better as a manager and us as a management group and what extra we can add to go and be more productive.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

