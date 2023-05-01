Learning to continue says Kevin Wilkin after end to dismal Telford season

The Bucks had their relegation from the National League North confirmed some weeks ago, yet Wilkin stressed that everyone at the club, not least himself, needed to examine themselves critically in the summer break:

“You can use the word failure, but we have to do our best to try and term ‘failure’ as a lesson for everybody,” Wilkin said.

“It needs to be a lesson for all of us; to learn about how we could approach it differently and how we could improve that situation. Reflect on the games that we’ve played and look at where I can do better as a manager and us as a management group and what extra we can add to go and be more productive.”