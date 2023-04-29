Boston United 4 AFC Telford United 1 - Report

The Bucks suffered defeat in their final game of the season

It was the Bucks who had the first good chance, as Montel Gibson got on the end of a cross but the ball was cleared to safety.

Kevin Wilkin's men were very much in the game until the 40th minute - but as has happened many times this season they fell behind.

A cross from the right found Jake Wright and he cushioned a header into the corner of the net.

Then a minute into added time they were further behind as Zak Mills let fly from 20 yards out and beat Joe Young.

It remained that way until 20 minutes from time when Boston grabbed a third, with the Bucks finishing off their disastrous campaign with a whimper.

Billy Chadwick picked up the ball in the box and lashed the ball home beyond Young to secure the points.

Finley Thorndike made the scoreline even more comprehensive with just minutes to go - before Telford pulled back a late consolation.

With two minutes of added time played Lewis Salmon worked space in the box and fired home past the keeper.