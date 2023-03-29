Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kevin Wilkin thrilled to reward travelling AFC Telford United fans

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted to have rewarded travelling Bucks fans with their 2-1 victory at Banbury at the weekend.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin)
AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin)

It has been a tough season for the Telford supporters, with their side struggling at the bottom of the National League North table, and Wilkin is grateful for their loyal support.

He said: “I think it’s important when you get such a strong following there. Players, staff, and everybody need to understand the passion of it, that lies within that. It’s my job to harness that and make sure we’re turning it into that winning mentality on a more regular basis. We need to grow the club, we need to grow some of the young players that are here. In the desperate situation that you find yourself in, position-wise, and still to get that turn-out away from home?

“You couldn’t speak highly enough of those people and we’re fortunate to have that sort of following.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News