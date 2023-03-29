Kevin Wilkin thrilled to reward travelling AFC Telford United fans

He said: “I think it’s important when you get such a strong following there. Players, staff, and everybody need to understand the passion of it, that lies within that. It’s my job to harness that and make sure we’re turning it into that winning mentality on a more regular basis. We need to grow the club, we need to grow some of the young players that are here. In the desperate situation that you find yourself in, position-wise, and still to get that turn-out away from home?