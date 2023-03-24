Banbury United v Telford - Match preview

Liam Nolan steps up and takes the penalty and finds the back of the net.

It has been a very difficult season for the Bucks, they currently have 25 points from the 39 league games they have played.

Providing they win on Saturday they can still get to 46 points as long as they win every game between now and the end of the season.

If they fail to win and a combination of results among relegation rivals Leamington, Farsley Celtic and Kettering do not go their way then relegation will be confirmed for Kevin Wilkin’s men.

And with Telford only winning one game away from home all season, Saturday’s clash looks like another daunting proposition.

But until that time comes they must soldier on.

Speaking before the trip to Banbury the boss revealed Liam Nolan could be back in contention for a start.

The defender has been struggling with a calf injury of late, which is something he has battled with on a couple of occasions throughout the season, but he trained on Tuesday night with his teammates and could be available.

Jamie Allen will not be involved in the clash at Banbury as he is on international duty with Montserrat as they play against Guyana on Tuesday, he should be back with Bucks ahead of their clash against Peterborough Sports.

Harry Flowers picked up another red card in the 85th minute of the defeat with Curzon Ashton so he will serve another suspension.

The boss said one or two players also have some bumps and bruises ahead of the trip to Banbury on Saturday after what has been a long season, but he does not expect anyone else to be missing.

Longer-term absentees Matty Brown and Jason Oswell are still a way off.

Telford’s form has picked up in recent weeks, before the defeat to Curzon Ashton at the weekend they had not conceded a goal for three National League North matches.

But the loss was another example of the Bucks failing to capitalise on what looked to be some really promising form.

The discipline did not help, with Flowers picking up another red card to add to the long list of sending offs Telford have had during this season.

Wilkin did say, though, that his side need to take every game in isolation and keep working between now and the end of the season as his players are playing for their futures.

He said: “We have got to take every game in isolation and make sure we are worrying about that game in hand that is all we can do.

“The rest of it takes care of itself.

“We want to continue to put strong performances in.