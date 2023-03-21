Telford's Harry Flowers urged to 'keep his head' after red card

Harry Flowers (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

Prince Ekpolo’s first goal for the club brought the Bucks back into the contest in the second half, but an 85th-minute straight red for defender Flowers allowed Curzon to see the game out, just as the Bucks looked set to stage a late push for a point. Flowers is now facing a fourth disciplinary absence of the campaign, and Wilkin said: “It was a disappointment.

“You want to face the final 15 minutes or so with 11 players on the field.

“It’s a needless moment and one that Harry I’m sure regrets now.

“You’ve got to keep your head in those situations, just to understand the nature of that sort of challenge and the outcome that it brings.”

The manager also reiterated the lessons that his team, and Flowers as an individual, need to learn.

“We need to be harder against the ball when we take the lead, and not allow it to move away from us as we did afterwards,” he said. “Again, we’ve gifted the opposition too many easy moments to take the lead, and we’ve done it too many times this season.

“Curzon are a good side, with good footballers in the side, technically very capable. They manage the ball well and did manage the ball better than we did through that period. I think it was quite equal, up to our first goal, but their physical presence was a little bit too much for one or two to deal with.”