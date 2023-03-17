Notification Settings

Jordan Piggott is back on Telford training pitch

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United’s Jordan Piggott is doing certain elements of training again despite being stretched off during the 4-0 win over Bradford Park Avenue just over a week ago.

Piggott picked up a concerning neck injury during the closing stages of the win and had to go to hospital. The injury is not as bad as first thought and Kevin Wilkin revealed he has joined in certain parts of training.

“He trained on Tuesday for large parts, there were little bits he sat out of, it could be a little bit too soon for Saturday,” said the Bucks boss.

“I think the upshot is that it is nowhere near as bad as first feared, especially on the evening, other than a bit of discomfort there I don’t think there are any many issues. We will have to leave that with Jordan and he will tell us when he is ready and fit enough to come back.”

“These things are always a worry, whenever you see a stretcher go onto the field, you know you always fear it is something quite bad.”

