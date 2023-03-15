Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin hoping to get Telford players back

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United are hoping to have a stronger squad available when they return to action against Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The Bucks could only name three players on their substitutes’ bench for the goalless draw at Hereford – including assistant manager Mark Noon.

And boss Kevin Wilkin hailed the players he was able to select last Saturday.

“We had 13 players available to us (at Hereford),” he said. “Obviously Mark’s had to sit on the bench for us and I think again it’s credit to those boys. They’ve got on with the job.

“Hopefully we will get a couple back for next weekend, but I’m just pleased with the attitude of the boys and the application.

“We’re starting to build up some relationships and understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses that allow us to develop as a side.”

