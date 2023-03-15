Kevin Wilkin hoping to get Telford players back

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The Bucks could only name three players on their substitutes’ bench for the goalless draw at Hereford – including assistant manager Mark Noon.

And boss Kevin Wilkin hailed the players he was able to select last Saturday.

“We had 13 players available to us (at Hereford),” he said. “Obviously Mark’s had to sit on the bench for us and I think again it’s credit to those boys. They’ve got on with the job.

“Hopefully we will get a couple back for next weekend, but I’m just pleased with the attitude of the boys and the application.