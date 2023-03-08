The popular Bucks player, who can play in defence or midfield, was stretchered off amid much concerns during the closing stages of Tuesday night’s 4-0 triumph over Bradford Park Avenue.
It marred a rare night of joy on the field for Kevin Wilkin’s men, who were recording just their fourth National League North win of the season.
But thankfully Piggott tweeted a positive update in the early hours of yesterday morning: “Finally home, thanks for all the messages! Lucky after doing something that could have ended up a lot worse. I’m fine and just pulled a muscle. Great result by the way.”
An update from @JordanPiggott5: pic.twitter.com/m71PwxfCD0— AFC Telford United (@telfordutd) March 8, 2023
The club also posted an update from Piggott’s brother Matt Martin, who said Piggott could miss a month of action.
“Jord came out with myself around 4am this morning, looking groggy and feeling sore,” he posted. “Over-extended neck muscles and pulls, but nothing major – could be out for up to a month depending on himself.
"Thanks everyone for the messages and people around him, he’ll be back stronger again.”
Reflecting on the result, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin added: “I can’t say I saw that coming.
“We’ve struggled in games this season on too many occasions and as I said after Saturday’s game, we have been guilty of not taking chances when they come along.
“But Nathan had a great header to give us a good base from which to build four or five minutes in – it was a good ball in – and to continue to play with the intensity that we did throughout the first half was really encouraging.”