AFC Telford United defender Jordan Piggott

The popular Bucks player, who can play in defence or midfield, was stretchered off amid much concerns during the closing stages of Tuesday night’s 4-0 triumph over Bradford Park Avenue.

It marred a rare night of joy on the field for Kevin Wilkin’s men, who were recording just their fourth National League North win of the season.

But thankfully Piggott tweeted a positive update in the early hours of yesterday morning: “Finally home, thanks for all the messages! Lucky after doing something that could have ended up a lot worse. I’m fine and just pulled a muscle. Great result by the way.”

The club also posted an update from Piggott’s brother Matt Martin, who said Piggott could miss a month of action.

“Jord came out with myself around 4am this morning, looking groggy and feeling sore,” he posted. “Over-extended neck muscles and pulls, but nothing major – could be out for up to a month depending on himself.

"Thanks everyone for the messages and people around him, he’ll be back stronger again.”

Reflecting on the result, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin added: “I can’t say I saw that coming.

“We’ve struggled in games this season on too many occasions and as I said after Saturday’s game, we have been guilty of not taking chances when they come along.