Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jordan Piggott 'lucky' after injury mars rare AFC Telford United win

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated:

Jordan Piggott is set to miss a month of action for AFC Telford United – but was left feeling ‘lucky’ it wasn’t worse.

AFC Telford United defender Jordan Piggott
AFC Telford United defender Jordan Piggott

The popular Bucks player, who can play in defence or midfield, was stretchered off amid much concerns during the closing stages of Tuesday night’s 4-0 triumph over Bradford Park Avenue.

It marred a rare night of joy on the field for Kevin Wilkin’s men, who were recording just their fourth National League North win of the season.

But thankfully Piggott tweeted a positive update in the early hours of yesterday morning: “Finally home, thanks for all the messages! Lucky after doing something that could have ended up a lot worse. I’m fine and just pulled a muscle. Great result by the way.”

The club also posted an update from Piggott’s brother Matt Martin, who said Piggott could miss a month of action.

“Jord came out with myself around 4am this morning, looking groggy and feeling sore,” he posted. “Over-extended neck muscles and pulls, but nothing major – could be out for up to a month depending on himself.

"Thanks everyone for the messages and people around him, he’ll be back stronger again.”

Reflecting on the result, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin added: “I can’t say I saw that coming.

“We’ve struggled in games this season on too many occasions and as I said after Saturday’s game, we have been guilty of not taking chances when they come along.

“But Nathan had a great header to give us a good base from which to build four or five minutes in – it was a good ball in – and to continue to play with the intensity that we did throughout the first half was really encouraging.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News