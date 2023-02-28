Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin hopes his AFC Telford United players can grow

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford nited boss Kevin Wilkin is hopeful his players can grow stronger from chastening experiences at the foot of National League North.

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)
Following the 1-0 home defeat to Blyth Spartans, the Bucks are 14 points from safety, and with 11 games remaining have just 33 points to play for.

Wilkin doesn’t appear to be giving up hope, but must already have an eye on what the future holds.

The boss said: “There were some really bright performances for certain players out there, they keep going and keep showing the right attitude.

“It’s not great, to learn off the back of a defeat but they will learn and you hope they do grow stronger for the experience.”

Telford could be further adrift by Saturday’s trip to rivals Farsley Celtic, with other strugglers in action tonight.

Lewis Cox

