Paul Carden (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Carden succeeded Gavin Cowan to become the Bucks boss back in 2021 - and guided the club to National League North safety on the final day of the season.

However, the Bucks suffered a rotten run of form earlier in this campaign which led to Carden's dismissal.

Now the former Bucks chief is back in football - having been appointed as the new boss of The Dabbers.