AFC Telford United agree to release Nathan Blissett

Nathan Blissett (Kieran Griffin Photography)

Experienced frontman Blissett, 32, has struggled to make an impression at the New Bucks Head following his arrival last summer from National League outfit Maidenhead.

His goal record with the Bucks reads just a single goal from 29 appearances in all competitions – including 20 starts.

Blissett had previously turned out for a number of clubs including Bristol Rovers, Plymouth, Torquay and Macclesfield Town. It is believed other National League North clubs are chasing his signature.