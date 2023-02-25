Notification Settings

AFC Telford United agree to release Nathan Blissett

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United have cancelled the contact of striker Nathan Blissett to allow him a move elsewhere.

Nathan Blissett (Kieran Griffin Photography)
Experienced frontman Blissett, 32, has struggled to make an impression at the New Bucks Head following his arrival last summer from National League outfit Maidenhead.

His goal record with the Bucks reads just a single goal from 29 appearances in all competitions – including 20 starts.

Blissett had previously turned out for a number of clubs including Bristol Rovers, Plymouth, Torquay and Macclesfield Town. It is believed other National League North clubs are chasing his signature.

Blissett was signed by former boss Paul Carden but current chief Kevin Wilkin, whose side host fellow strugglers Blyth Spartans today, has spoke of the struggle to bring permanent players to the club.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

