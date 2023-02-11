Telford captain Matty Brown closing in on return to action

Matty Brown (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks captain last featured in their 2-1 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers on November 22nd – but has since been suffering from a groin injury.

But now the 32-year-old is nearing a return to the XI, with today’s game against Fylde and the midweek trip to King’s Lynn coming too early, but Wilkin said all being well, he could be back in action next weekend.

He said: “I feel it is positive now, touch wood we are getting towards the end of his rehabilitation.

“I spoke to Matty on Tuesday, and he was kind of hoping a week to 10 days, that he was going to be back and available.

“I imagine we are keeping our fingers crossed he could be available for the Saturday game, it has been nearly three months.

“It has been a good while, and I think we are talking days, to have him back. I can’t tell you what a boost and a bonus it would be for me and everyone within the group to have Matty available and fit to play.

“He is the club captain, and he has been a major miss over this period.

“So yes, to get him back in and playing and fit and well most importantly would be good for everybody.

“He is not back in full training, he is completing his rehabilitation, and he is doing change of direction running.