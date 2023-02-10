Telford v AFC Fylde: Ill-discipline catching up with the Bucks says Kevin Wilkin

Harry Flowers was unsuccessful in his appeal to overturn a red card against Darlington, while Robbie Evans starts a two-match ban after 10 yellow cards (AMA)

The promotion hopefuls come to Shropshire this weekend, meaning things do not get any easier for the Bucks in their current predicament – cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

The visitors, on the other hand, sit second in the National League North, level on points with table-toppers King’s Lynn Town, but they do have a game in hand on the leaders.

The Telford boss will be forced into making changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Farsley Celtic in midweek. They are sweating on the fitness of Byron Moore, who went off in the 56th minute with a knock – it is not believed to be too serious.

But Luke Burke, who only arrived at Telford on Tuesday and made his debut on the evening, will not be allowed to play against his parent club. Robbie Evans will serve the first of a two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards across the course of the season, and Harry Flowers will not feature after the club appealed his red card at Darlington unsuccessfully.

The Bucks’ discipline is yet again giving the manager headaches as they cannot field a settled starting XI.

He said: “You know we have a couple of suspensions coming up now, and one or two bumps and bruises off the back of Tuesday night that won’t make our cause any easier for Saturday.

“When you look at the whole thing it is where we need to be more efficient as a group, there have been too many bookings, too many sending-offs, too many injuries and too much illness in the group over a long period of time that it catches up with you eventually.

“It is tough but we keep going and we keep working hard at it. We got together last night and we will do our very best to try and get a result.”

“Saturday’s game is a really tough test but the boys are working hard now there is no doubt about that.

“A point on Tuesday is disappointing when you put yourself in a good position and you don’t see it through.

“The minimum we require is a work-rate and endeavour and if we get that then we will give ourselves a chance.”

The Bucks have only lost twice since mid-December, but the boss says they have not won enough games either.

He said: “You can look at it on one side and say it is only two defeats and your glass is half full, equally you can say it is only a couple of victories.

“With three points on the table for a victory, it is really important that we start to achieve and pick wins up.