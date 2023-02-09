Kevin Wilkin: Farsley draw was a game Telford needed to win

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)clapping fans after beating Banbury 2-1.

The Bucks were held 1-1 by their fellow National League North relegation battlers for their 10th draw of the season.

But it is wins Telford really need at this stage with a 10-point gap to the safety line having opened up.

“We were desperate to win and we really needed to win,” said Bucks boss Wilkin. “The result overall is disappointing.

“We started the game well and got into a lead. We had some moments after that where we continued to carry the fight to Farsley and we really needed to put another goal to our name and move the game away from them.

“I thought we were dominant in the first half and looked really comfortable, but to concede like we did at the end of the first half is disappointing. It handed the impetus to Farsley and, fair play to them, they came out in the second half a far different side.

“We dwelled on the ball at times and made some poor decisions with some poor passing.

“Giving the ball back to them, we gave them too much encouragement.

“They were the better side in the second half and they probably deserved to go on and win the game.

“We huffed and puffed, but did not really work the goalkeeper after the break – we had one or two moments but not nearly enough.