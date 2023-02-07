Telford v Farsley Celtic - Match preview

Lewis Salmon

Since Christmas there has undoubtedly been an upturn at the New Bucks Head, Wilkin’s side went six games unbeaten but have lost their last two clashes.

On Saturday, they lost 3-1 away to Darlington, but the result does not tell the whole story.

Harry Flowers was dismissed early in the first half, which made the clash against Darlington look a daunting proposition, but Telford battled hard and it was not until the 84th minute that the hosts led – and they added a third in stoppage time.

And boss Kevin Wilkin says the results must come with their performances now.

He said: “Again, hopefully, (Saturday’s game) is an indication that we are progressing and I fully appreciate that results have not been overly better, but levels as a group and the intensity we play at and our organisation levels are better. It is giving us a chance in games, if you were to cast your mind back to the performance against Darlington at home, it is far improved from that performance.

“We get over Saturday’s game, and hopefully we come out and have a right go on Tuesday.

“It is a game at home, and it is a game we are looking forward to. I think the fans can feel the hard work and effort the players are putting in.

“You can’t overthink it, it is good to keep a perspective on things.

“You can’t get too carried away with any sort of situation.

“We need to worry about ourselves and the things we can do and we can control.

“We need to play to the same level of intensity as we did on the weekend, largely that was against the ball and again if we can find that.

“The boys came up with some really big moments at the weekend, even with 10 men, as the dynamic does change.”

Tonight’s clash against Farsley Celtic is huge in the context of the Bucks’ season, with their situation becoming increasingly bleak by the game.

The visitors lead the Bucks by nine points in the National League North table and have played two games fewer.

Farsley have won two of their last three games so the fixture is going to be a tough clash for Wilkin’s side.

And the boss is hopeful of more additions as looks to continue strengthening the team.

He said: “There are one or two that we would like to bring in, to try to improve the overall look of the group. There are one or two who might be moving on.

“We are always looking to try and strengthen the group, you want to try and do that off the back of positive results.